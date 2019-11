DJMH on November 13, 2019

I disliked nothing; the visit is always friendly on-top of customer service. Josh remembers my name every time I'm there, he always gives me the best recommendations and in my opinion he should get a raise or be promoted of the sorts. Every time I've had an experience their he always led me in the right direction. Being a store manager my self for a multi-million dollar company, if he every leaves this company I will have no problem picking him up, i love coming into the store and seeing him behind the counter. There has even been times I left BECAUSE he was there! and whenever I've been in this location and there has been an issue between associates and customers, he is extremely professional and he solved the problem without incident. In my opinion, 5 star employee, thank you. Aaron Ward.