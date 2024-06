I truly appreciate a dispensary that'll call you with any concerns over your ordered products, or who will take time to share their knowledge so you make a proper purchase. Sunday Goods has always treated me like a family friend, they are efficient, fast and knowledgeable. Very personable as well. I've never felt out of place while visiting. Also, you get a choice of some premium flower at unbelievable prices. See you again soon Sunday Goods. Oh, I forgot to mention Miguel, he was the manager who called me. What a pleasure it was talking with him and .....yikes, stoner moment, I forgot your name already. We talked about de-carbing flower which was a huge help to me.