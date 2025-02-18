DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
Last updated:
Shop Jeeter at Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
Sponsored by Jeeter
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
Buzz Cannabis is the #1 marijuana store serving Greater San Diego CA and the surrounding communities. Located in Sorrento Valley, we offer the best customer service in San Diego and the widest selection of weed products and cannabis strains. Veteran and student discounts available. Become a BUZZ Loyalty Member and earn 10% back on every purchase! 🐝 Everyday Special - 40% Off! 🐝 Get 30% OFF the entire store (all day, every day) and BUZZ Members earn 10% back on every purchase! All discounts are applied in store and are not valid with any other offer.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
10715 Sorrento Valley Rd., San Diego, CA
License C10-0001499-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
Promotions at Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
Updates from Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
0 Reviews of Buzz Cannabis Sorrento Valley
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.