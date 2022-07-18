Cali Care Group was originally formed in the summer of 2010 in Redlands, California. We noticed a huge issue with the customer service for those that actually needed it. CCG made its first in-home delivery on Halloween of 2010, and ever since that day CCG has put reliable customer service and patients access to quality cannabis first. Now we bring that same high level of customer service, quality and reliability to our friends here in Sacramento. We also deliver out in Redlands, Yucaipa, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Mentone, Highland, Loma Linda, North San Bernardino and surrounding areas so if you’re ever in the area drop us a line.