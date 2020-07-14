jr1191
Love this company and staff, they were great to order through.
Thank you for the support. Hasta pronto!
Women Minority Owned Business. Oakland Equity Operator. The majority of our partner farms concentrate on producing small batch premium sun-grown cannabis. What you get is an outstanding product made with love, care and good intentions. We believe in having an inclusive industry where more Californian's can participate in the regulated market. Our goal is the bring you the best cannabis product at a fair market price.