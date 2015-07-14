GardenKing472100 on June 14, 2019

I’ve gone here before but after today I’m honestly done spending my money and time here. This morning I decided to save myself time and order online for pick up to avoid the line. I get there to pick up my order and it couldn’t be found. So they put my order together on the spot. Once I got home I realized the edible I order which is advertised on their website for 100mg and also on the packaging which was covered up by a label which read 80mgs that’s a notable difference. Now to top it off the cartridge I purchased which is also advertised online as 91 percent THC only to get it and it states 82 percent. I even called about the situation and their response was they will let the edible brand know and management.My advice is if you go here make sure you see the product and check the labels