lkumar11281
The clerk Taylor was friendly and knowledgeable! The selection was great!
4.8
10 reviews
Nothin good to say 🤷♂️
The folks that run this shop are not concerned with customers. Their concerned with their brand. Unreliable refund policy if you receive moldy/misadvertised flowers. Sometimes you don’t know the real quality of the bud until you have a chance to feel the texture/density, nobody wants flower that turns into dust when you break it down. It’s unfortunate they have reeled in so many people with a nice store front.
What can I say turning your back on a 5 year old girl that needed CBD medicine for Seizures it's kind of cold . As much as I want to talk Badd I can't I won't I'm just a pistzoff parent that wants to know why you guys never returned any of my messages when it came down to my 5 year Old daughter . Was getting sponsored by you guys. You guys came to the hospital to see her while she was in her 7 month induced Coma. By the way she is doing better now strictly on CBD no seizure medicines no thanks to you guys
Delivery took 3 and a half hours and I don’t live that far away
Paula Tyler is the definition of customer service!!! It was my first time there and she was extremely patient helpful and guided me through my entire process. Caliva you earn my continued business.
❤️ my Caliva! I’ve been coming to Caliva for about 6 mos. now. Got sick of the high prices & inconsistency I kept running into elsewhere. I’ve had excellent, fast, well advised, patient, no pressure service and am never disappointed! A few of my favorite budtenders are Marduk (supreme knowledge), Jonathan Bergh (sweet as pie) and Brianna C. (on-line wellness consultant who’s extremely helpful). The interior is modern, clean & yet cozy. Big bathroom in the entry. Coupons & rewards—always a bonus anywhere & I use mine all the time! Overall, it has been a great experience patronizing this store :) I’m loyal to the core, when I’m happy! Can’t anticipate going anywhere else anytime soon!
I’ve gone here before but after today I’m honestly done spending my money and time here. This morning I decided to save myself time and order online for pick up to avoid the line. I get there to pick up my order and it couldn’t be found. So they put my order together on the spot. Once I got home I realized the edible I order which is advertised on their website for 100mg and also on the packaging which was covered up by a label which read 80mgs that’s a notable difference. Now to top it off the cartridge I purchased which is also advertised online as 91 percent THC only to get it and it states 82 percent. I even called about the situation and their response was they will let the edible brand know and management.My advice is if you go here make sure you see the product and check the labels
Paula was an excellent resource when trying to get familiar with local offerings. Fantastic service.
big menu thanks for service