All prices are pre-tax!! We offer volume discounts for flower even though Leafly doesn't account for them in your cart.
Valid 3/25/2020 – 10/14/2020
Final price will be presented on your receipt at curbside
All Products
| Mandarin Cookies | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 24.01
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
| Tropicanna Cookies | Sativa Hybrid | Bud | THC: 24.46
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.021 gram
$16.021 gram
$28.031.75 gram
$48.06⅛ ounce
$84.1¼ ounce
$152.18½ ounce
$224.271 ounce
| Sour Sensi | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
$144.171 ounce
| Ackbar OG | Indica | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.41⅛ ounce
$72.89¼ ounce
| Secret Mints #8 | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 33.32
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.021 gram
$16.021 gram
$28.031.75 gram
$48.06⅛ ounce
$84.1¼ ounce
$152.18½ ounce
$224.271 ounce
| Glass Slipper | Sativa | Kief
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$72.89¼ ounce
$145.78½ ounce
| Orange Crush | Sativa | Kief
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$72.89¼ ounce
| Blueberry Cream | Indica | Bud | THC: 29
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
| Critical Orange Punch | Hybrid | Popcorn | THC: 25.32
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Bruce Banner | Sativa Hybrid | Bud | THC:32% |
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Mandarin Cookies | Hybrid | $19 Pre-Pack 8th | Popcorn
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.22⅛ ounce
| Alien Fruit Juice | Hybrid | Popcorn | THC: 20.61
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Hemlock | Sativa Hybrid | Bud | THC: 26.9
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Grape Stomper | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 29.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Sugar Rose #8 | Indica Hybrid | Bud |mTHC: 19.5
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
$144.171 ounce
| White 99 | Sativa | Popcorn THC:23.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
| Mint Mango | Indica | Shake
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.221 gram
$15.221 gram
$15.221.75 gram
$15.22⅛ ounce
$28.84¼ ounce
$52.06½ ounce
$79.31 ounce
| Afghani | Indica | Popcorn | THC:26.38
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
| Lotus Punch | Hybrid | Shake
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.04½ ounce
$36.04½ ounce
$72.081 ounce
| Donatello | Sativa | Bud | THC:28.8
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Orange Cookies | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
| Black Eyed Katy | Indica | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$72.89¼ ounce
$145.78½ ounce
| Cookie Monster | Indica | Shake | THC: 24.2
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.221 gram
$15.221 gram
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.221.75 gram
$28.84¼ ounce
$52.06½ ounce
$79.31 ounce
| Chocolope | Sativa | Bud | THC: 25.5
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
$144.171 ounce
| Sour Grape | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 26.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
$144.171 ounce
| Frozen Grapes #1 | Indica | Bud
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.021 gram
$16.021 gram
$28.031.75 gram
$48.06⅛ ounce
$84.1¼ ounce
$152.18½ ounce
$224.271 ounce
| Thin Mint Cookies | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 31.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Orange Crush | Sativa Hybrid | Popcorn | THC: 26.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Cookie Monster | Indica | Bud | THC: 31
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| White 99 | Sativa | Shake
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.221 gram
$15.221 gram
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.221.75 gram
$28.84¼ ounce
$52.06½ ounce
$79.31 ounce
| Critical Orange Punch | Hybrid | Trim | THC 25.32
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.221 gram
$15.221 gram
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.221.75 gram
$28.84¼ ounce
$52.06½ ounce
$79.31 ounce
| Lemonotti | Hybrid | Bud | THC: 29.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.421 gram
$14.421 gram
$25.231.75 gram
$40.05⅛ ounce
$76.09¼ ounce
$136.16½ ounce
$200.241 ounce
| Tropicanna Cookies | Sativa Hybrid | Shake
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.04½ ounce
$36.04½ ounce
$72.081 ounce
| Dosido | Indica | Bud | THC: 26.77
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.021 gram
$12.021 gram
$21.031.75 gram
$32.04⅛ ounce
$60.07¼ ounce
$100.12½ ounce
$144.171 ounce
| Super Blue Thai | Sativa | Popcorn | THC: 27.1
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Zkittlez | Indica | Popcorn | THC:32.91
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Cookie Monster | Hybrid | Popcorn | THC: 28.5
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$24.04⅛ ounce
$44.05¼ ounce
$76.09½ ounce
$120.151 ounce
| Lemon Drop | Sativa Hybrid | $19 Pre-Pack 8th | Popcorn
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.22⅛ ounce
$30.44¼ ounce
$60.87½ ounce
$121.751 ounce
| Slurricane | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.221 gram
$15.221 gram
$15.22⅛ ounce
$15.221.75 gram
$28.84¼ ounce
$52.06½ ounce
$79.31 ounce
| Birthday Cake | Indica Hybrid | Bud | THC: 31.0
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.021 gram
$16.021 gram
$28.031.75 gram
$48.06⅛ ounce
$84.1¼ ounce
$152.18½ ounce
$224.271 ounce
