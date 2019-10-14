Taddeyplease
I love Callie's everyone is friendly and the space is so open. They give our great recommendations for prices and have good deals as well. Will be telling people to come check this place out.
4.8
10 reviews
Not happy they say one thing on the online menu but you go there and nope not there so I ask for preroll they have it but can't buy it because it's not in the computer. So both things I wanted but had to make a substitution. When they mess up its big, but when they do good it's nice. Hit and miss here.
Friendly service
the remodel is amazing! excellent quality of service and excellent products!
Good Shop , nice atmosphere and good flower
HUGE selection of raw herb! Used to go here when it was NS, but back then, even when they had a decent selection, they never had so many strains. Even though it's not as close to home as one of its competitors, I will probably use this dispensary as my primary supplier of herbal libations.
Absolutely love this dispensary. Was a customer when is was a previous store and it went downhill. The new ownership is everything one could hope for. Will never shop anywhere else again.
Love love love this place. This is by far my favorite dispensary, super friendly and helpful staff make choosing super easy. I come here once a week and couldn't be happier.
Love everything about callies my #1 cannabis shop and everyone is amazing!!!!
The selection is vast and the service is top notch. I go out of my way to visit.