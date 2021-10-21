Welcome to Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe, a family owned and independently operated dispensary. We are committed to consistently providing the highest quality cannabis products and excellent service. At Callie's, we offer a wide variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Our goal is to create an unparalleled buying experience and help each customer select products based on their individual needs. Come and share our passion. Please note that all prices on our menu are "pre-tax" and do not reflect the final price of purchase.