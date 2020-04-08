209 products
$55 Ounces
Valid 3/24/2020 – 4/11/2020
Grounds for $55 ounce. Indica-Mr. Nice 17%THC
1 ounce per recreational customer
All Products
Mr. Clean
from SugarTop Buddery
22.41%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LAHA
from High Clearance Grow
1.06%
THC
14%
CBD
LAHA
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frozen Lassi
from Gud Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Frozen Lassi
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grounds Mr. Nice
from High Clearance Grow
17%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Re Up Farms
23.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from Re Up Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glueberry OG
from Greentek Gardens
26.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Glueberry OG
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky C
from Gnome Grown
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky C
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from PDX Organics
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Platinum Cake
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PDX Purps
from PDX Organics
32.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
PDX Purps
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NYE Dream
from High Clearance Grow
21%
THC
0%
CBD
NYE Dream
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cookie
from High Clearance Grow
15.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from High Clearance Grow
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bud-Scooby Snacks
from High Clearance Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bud-Scooby Snacks
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Oso Verde Farms
23%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grounds-Scooby Snacks
from High Clearance Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Grounds-Scooby Snacks
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Moonshine
from Pistil Pioneers
26.12%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Grapefruit Moonshine
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marshmallow OG
from Pistil Point
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Pistil Point
27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
30%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
31%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
'78 Llamas
from East Fork Cultivars
0.58%
THC
18%
CBD
'78 Llamas
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Wee Farms
21.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cookies
from PDX Organics
26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from High Productions
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia
from SugarTop Buddery
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl
from SugarTop Buddery
21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Dutch Valley Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mothers Milk
from Gnome Grown
24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mothers Milk
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from 45th Parallel
27%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deep Purple
from Nakd Farms
23.43%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Deep Purple
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Oso Verde Farms
18.38%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from PDX Organics
33%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Label-Kush Mint BHO
from White Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
White Label-Trufulla Tree BHO
from White Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
White Label-I95 x Jelly BHO
from White Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
White Label-110 Octane BHO
from White Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Ionic White-.5g Gods Gift Cartridge
from IONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Naked-1g Cookies n Cream Cartridge
from Naked Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green Star-1g Kimbo Kush Cartridges
from Green Star Cartridges
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
123456