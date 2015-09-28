Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Their weed sits on the shelf for too long. Weed is all very pricey for what you get as well.
RosebudStorm
on July 14, 2019
3+ years as a customer and I don't go anywhere else! Love this place and the people! House grown flower like hippy pot is so rad :-)
bwind7251
on June 30, 2019
Walked in for the first time and they gave me some in house grown that was straight fire for a low price!!! crazy!!!
lulu97132
on May 3, 2019
Love everyone that works here! Great selection and great prices.
AftabBogdan
on March 13, 2019
Love they give a stackable discount..... Other shops many times want to not give a SENIOR discount combined with daily deals but Canna Brothers DOES... Much appreciated....Been coming here since opening in 2015...Thanx... Stay HIGH
evansf_fde
on October 10, 2018
Have Lime Skunk and senior discount 10%
Tiffanymercier
on September 2, 2018
Awesome staff! Awesome product! Can't get any better than this! (Check out the Sheridan location too!!)
Thebunkanddead
on July 6, 2018
Love this store. I drive from Tualatin just for this store. The staff is friendly and always have good recommendations.
DUNBERGNUGS
on April 1, 2018
Nice place good vibe and great staff.
eeyore55
on February 23, 2018
Always shop here .. I like it because they have taken care of me from my first visit.. Very consistent and they are loyal to customers like me :) I like it just the way it is :)