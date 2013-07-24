TerpHound77 on November 10, 2019

The bartenders here are top-notch experts. Most of them have been here for years and years. The selection of dabs in flower is great as well, and they have a ton of cartridges. Unfortunately, they have a pretty weak topical selection, and most of their edibles are a crappy house brand. The budtenders are always friendly faces, but I have noticed more than once that managers are not usually around when I have asked. There are only like one or two employees I would avoid here, and you'll be able to tell which ones they are!