Follow
CannaDaddy's
971-279-4932
MEDIBLE MONDAYS!
All edibles 20% off every Monday!
This does not include RSO or Tincture! While Supplies Last! Call ahead to verify product availabilty.
TERRIFYING TUESDAYS
All Flower is 10% off every Tuesday! All Topicals are 15% off every Tuesday! All Medicating Tools are 20% off every Tuesday. This includes all pipes, bongs, dabbers, batteries, rigs and other smoking accessories.
While Supplies Last. Call ahead to verify product availabilty
Cartridge Wednesdays!!
All Cartridges 10% off every Wednesday!
Does not include dabable concentrate.
SHATTERDAYS!
All dabable concentrates 20% off on saturdays!
This does not include any sort of cartridge!
THIRSTY THURSDAYS!!!!!
Every thursday all Drinks and Tinctures are 15% off!!! Prices wil vary, see budtender for details!!
Industry Sunday!
Every Sunday any employee of the Cannabis Industry recieves 10% off all product!
Must have valid OLCC Marijuana Workers Permit on hand for discount.