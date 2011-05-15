We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Best blue dream in Colorado Springs hands down. Gives you the most powerful munchies I’ve ever had in my life but not a complaint haha, definitely would and do recommend to my friends as much as possible!
Dispensary said:
We are happy you enjoyed the blue dream! Look forward to seeing you again.
Maryonacross
on February 2, 2020
Usually dispensaries have great customer service and bad product with high price they have found the perfect balance this is my new favorite place
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the positive review. We look forward to seeing you again!
Pakalolomomma
on April 17, 2014
I love this store!!! Lucius, Tasty Bud, Awesome Hash and Excellent Customer Service!!! I'm going to make them my caregiver the next time I visit...quality products & specialty accessories for more than reasonable prices!!! Educated, kind staff take their time and make sure you get what you came in for. A MUST try!!!
skipper206
on October 16, 2013
Solid little shop. I tried to Chem Dog which was excellent. Very pleased.
Reefkoi
on August 3, 2013
Awesome place and the owner was extremely knowledgable about his products and took the time to explain everything to me, their big saltwater reef tank is relaxing to watch while sitting for a short time before getting to pick from a ton of strains including my new fav Euphoria!
Bryson456
on October 17, 2012
This is a great little shop! I've worked mostly with Brett and he is very knowledgeable. If you are trying to find the meds that work for you, Brett will take the time to talk with you about it. I've never felt rushed. My first dispensary visited since I became a patient and I'll likely never go anywhere else!