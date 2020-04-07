Deals
***3C FLOWER HAPPY HOUR*** (9:00AM - 12:00PM) / / / (7:00PM - 8:50PM) - 10% off on all our 3C flowers!!! * * * First time patient deal is one free gram of 3c flower with minimum $25 donation. * * * Returning patients can refer a friend and get a free gram of 3c flower. * * * RENEWAL SPECIAL: If you are a returning patient and renewed your medical recommendation this month or a first time patient with a new recently purchaced medical recommendation, we are offering A FREE 1G OF 3C FLOWER on us.
***3C FLOWER HAPPY HOUR*** (9:00AM - 12:00PM) / / / (7:00PM - 8:50PM) - 10% off on all our 3C flowers!!! * * * First time patient deal is one free gram of 3c flower with minimum $25 donation. * * * Returning patients can refer a friend and get a free gram of 3c flower. * * * RENEWAL SPECIAL: If you are a returning patient and renewed your medical recommendation this month or a first time patient with a new recently purchaced medical recommendation, we are offering A FREE 1G OF 3C FLOWER on us.