Cannabaska is a Retail Marijuana and Accessories store located in beautiful mid-town Anchorage, Ak. Our brand new retail store at 521 W. Tudor is a bright, clean, welcoming, and customer friendly place. Open 7 Days a Week from 9AM till Midnight!! Cannakaska’s Anchorage retail location was designed to be tourist and consumer friendly, where new marijuana users and seasoned veterans alike will see their growing cannabis plants through the glass wall separating Cannabaska’s cultivation center and dispensary retail store. Matching our quality cannabis products, Cannabaska’s staff boasts a vast expertise in all aspects of marijuana knowledge, and are happy to walk curious customers through the process from flower to shelf, offering excellent service along the way. We offer a really nice variety of different premium Alaskan grown strain types all with unique smells, and flavors. Currently they are offering top shelf flower, pre-rolled joints, and high end, very reasonably priced glass products. As the marijuana manufacturer market evolves in Alaska, they plan on offering concentrates, gourmet edibles, and other smoking/vaping accessories. Cannabaska currently accepts cash only, and does have an onsite ATM. We offer cool daily specials, loyalty rewards programs, and much more. Curious customers are more than welcome to call to 907-375-9333 regarding any product questions, and they have plenty of parking at their 521 W. Tudor, Anchorage location.