First time here in July, kinda unimpressive. Bought flowers and pre-rolls. The flower (Nectar of the Gods) was old tasting, like buds you've stored for a long time, didn't flush out well, or were grown without adequate ventilation. Gave you that weird nausea feeling like moldy buds. Seeds were in another strain (Jeff's GDP). Called the biz, only got to talk to the ID checker guy. He was nice, took down my info for the manager who never called back. Like most pre-rolls the one I bought "canoe'ed" the whole way. The budtender was really nice and friendly.