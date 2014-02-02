Bend, Oregon's, 20% retail marijuana tax NOT INCLUDED in prices on our menu! Located in beautiful Bend, Oregon, Cannabend is an OLCC licensed RETAIL dispensary participating in MEDICAL sales. For our medical patients, we offer dry flower, concentrates, edibles, topical,s and much more. We have one of the largest edible selections in Bend including chocolates, gummies, taffy, hard candies, and a variety of beverages! We welcome RETAIL customers that are 21 years of age or older. For RETAIL purchase, customers can get up to 28 grams of dry flower per day, 10 seeds, 4 clones, up to 5 grams of concentrate, 16oz. of solid edibles in individual dosages divisible by 50mg, and 72 oz. of liquid edible per day. All of our products have undergone laboratory testing for pesticides, mold, mildew and potency levels from certified labs. We invite you to come check us out, and sign up for our new rewards system for ALL CUSTOMERS in store or at trybaker.app.com **CASH ONLY**. ATM located inside the store!