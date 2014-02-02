GoldenGramSerial on March 22, 2019

Fantastic all around. I work in the industry and get to spend some amount of time with all of the shops in the city. There are a lot of good shops with good people in Bend but Cannabend really stands out. Aside from their selection of high quality cannabis products they have great people to work with. I worked with Jackie my first time in and she introduced me to the Echo Dab lineup. She was extremely knowledgeable on all products and offered top notch customer service. The dabs she suggested were also everything that was promised. I stopped back in to try the other dabs she recommended and worked with Fernando. He offered the same high level of customer service you can expect out of Cannabend. A great shop for fantastic nugs and oils.