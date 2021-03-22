I love the setup of this store, if you havent seen them yet they are you're one stop! Everything you need and want. The store is bright, clean, crisp and they have really good flowesrs. Make sure to give the new stop a try, you wont be disappointed.
I had to absolutely update my review after trying more of their products. The diamonds were amazing!. Lemon lime badder isn't too bad either. The blue dream haze is smooth and potent. Every product is great quality. The blue dream haze flower is one of the best strains I've tried lately. Buds are quality and tricome covered.