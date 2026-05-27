This location services Adult Use! License Number MJ-007082-2025 For questions or concerns contact 603-513-1803 Located at 1236 Congress St, Portland, ME New strains and products every week ATM inside, Cash Only Live Inventory Sign up for our loyalty program and receive 1 point for every dollar spent! Earn DOUBLE points between 8am and 10am everyday! 500 points gets you $25 in store credit! See associate for details. Worried about the smell? We've invested in having a clean environment and quality air, and set standards above the normal dispensary. You won't feel like you are in a cannabis store! Check out the deal of the day! - Munchie Monday - 10% off Edibles - Two-Cart Tuesday - Buy 2 carts get 25% off - Waxy Wednesday - 10% off Concentrates - Thirsty Thursday - 10% off infused drinks - Flower Friday - 20% off 2 select flower strains - Super Pre-roll Saturday - Buy 4 Pre-Rolls receive 10% off - Sunday Special - 20% off 2 Select items *Limit one deal per transaction*