Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, it is legal to buy recreational marijuana in Portland, ME.
Curaleaf (South Portland) and Wellness Connection of Maine are popular dispensaries in Portland, ME.
- In Portland, adults age 21 or over can buy recreational weed. Qualifying patients can buy medical weed, although a medical marijuana card is required.
- In Portland, ME, adults 21 years old or over and medical patients can possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 5 grams of concentrate, and 2.5 ounces of cannabis-infused edibles.
- In Portland, the only legal place to smoke marijuana is in a private residence.
- The only place to legally buy weed in Portland is at a licensed recreational or medical marijuana dispensary.
- Dispensaries in Portland, ME offer a wide variety of cannabis products for sale, including flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures, and more.
Yes, according to Leafly.com, there are at least 8 recreational dispensaries in the Portland metro area.
Yes, according to Leafly.com, there are at least 20 medical marijuana dispensaries located in the Portland, ME area.
- According to Leafly.com, you can find licensed Portland dispensaries concentrated around the downtown corridor and near Crockett’s Corner.
- A medical marijuana card is not required to buy cannabis in Maine.
- The only legal place to buy medical or recreational cannabis in Maine is through a licensed dispensary.
- Yes, you can order medical marijuana online for in-store pick up in Maine.
- Dispensaries first opened in Maine on October 9, 2020.