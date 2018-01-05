Courtney.ellery
4.7
10 reviews
I freaking Love Cannabis Nation in Oregon City!! Every time I've tried any other dispensary I Always regret it. That's why I will only do business with this dispensary. I Love the Amazing people working there, awesome prices and the all-around atmosphere!
Wow! Thank you for the stellar review! We appreciate your feedback and we are so happy to have you as a returning customer!! We can't wait to have you back in the store.
Super nice people. Knowledgeable. Clean, organized, easy to shop. I ordered ahead on Leafly. My OG Kush was ready to go.
Thank you so much for the kind review! We take pride in offering quick and friendly service to all our customers and can't wait to help you with your cannabis needs in the future!
They were out of flower that they had online in the menu. They also charged me for the childproof bag the shatter I purchased was sent home in. When I questioned the additional charge the woman said it was an OLCC requirement. Ive never paid for bags or pop-tops anywhere before. Wont be going back.
We are so sorry about your experience. Unfortunately, certain flower strains and deals sell quickly which may account for a lag in our online menu, but we regularly update all products on our online menu throughout each day. Per OLCC, all products are required to be packaged in a child-proof Exit Bag at checkout, which we offer to our customers for $1. Once you have purchased an exit bag, you can reuse it without having to pay the $1. We apologize if this was not clearly communicated and would like to make this up to you. Please reach out to the store manager for assistance.
Great staff, pleasant atmosphere, great place for a grab and go. I used leafly pickup, and everything was ready to go as soon as I showed my ID.
Thank you so much for your review! Leafly Express Checkout is the best! We look forward to serving you in the future.
the owner talked me out of buying their $10 bong cleaner, advising me on the isopropyl alcohol/salt money saver. herb is A+. This is my "home" shop since moving from Minnesota. I'm in heaven. nuff said.
Thank you for your kind words! We always have cleaner as an option, but we also love to share our knowledge with customers and help them save some change. Be sure to mention this review during your next visit for a half off preroll!!
so, I've been in here a handful of times and each time, I've been greeted warmly. I'm new to all of this and all of the staff have been extremely patient with me and listen very well. I'll definitely be doing my shopping here for a long time!
Thank you so much for checking us out! We love to share our knowledge as much as possible. We look forward to serving you again soon!
Never done leafly pickup before. This was fast easy, dank and still got the full dispensary experience.
Thank you so much for shopping with us! We are always happy to make your life a little easier. 😊
I don't use cannabis much anymore but felt like buying a gram randomly and saw this place was close by and had reasonable prices, especially compared to other Oregon City dispensaries. I stopped in and got a quality gram for a good price, friendly staff, and a nice atmosphere. Would absolutely recommend this place and will probably be my go-to from now on, even though I don't go to dispensaries much anymore (simply because I don't use cannabis much).
Thank you so much for stopping in and giving us a chance. We are so glad to hear that your visit was pleasant and we look forward to serving you in the future.
Been in twice, both times ordered on leafly for pickup. Leafly has had issues both times notifying the store of my order, but both times when i went into the store they were FAST to get it put together and apologetic for the confusion. Good value and selection, new go to spot for me!
Thank you so much for your review. We are sorry to hear that leafly pickup has not been successful for you. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you in the future. 😃