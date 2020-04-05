236 products
**Tax Not Included in Prices Listed Below**
Valid 3/1/2020 – 1/2/2024
Starting March 1st, 2020 we will no longer be listing both REC & OMMP prices on our Leafly menu! We believe this will make it easier for you as a customer and a consumer to browse our menu with ease 😊 Prices have not changed since our price drop back in July 2019, so no need to worry! Tax will be added to purchase in store and when shopping via Leafly Pick Up 💚
**WISDOM, VETERAN, AND DAILY DEAL DISCOUNTS STILL APPLY - No Discounts on Red or Special tier buds, or on any Clearance / Red Tagged items**
All Products
Guicy Banger | Grown by 45th Latitude
from 45TH LATITUDE
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy Banger
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33.33⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$216.671 ounce
Goddess | Grown By Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
16.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Goddess
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
CBD Early Bird | Grown by Siskiyou Sungrown
from Siskiyou Sungrown
0.28%
THC
12.01%
CBD
Early Bird
Strain
$31 gram
$31 gram
$10.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$62.51 ounce
Original Glue | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
26%
THC
6%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
16.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Grapevine | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Vine
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33.33⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$216.671 ounce
Cherry Chem | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
OZ Kush | Grown by Cloud Cover
from C3 Industries
28%
THC
0%
CBD
OZ Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$262.51 ounce
Purple Punch | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
17.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Pineapple Skunk | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
18.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pineapple Skunk
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Blue Heron | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
13.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$14⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$82.51 ounce
Trainwreck | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
22.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
Gelato 41 x Dosido | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato 41 x Dosido
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Duct Tape | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
27.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33.33⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$216.671 ounce
White 99 | Grown by Cloud Cover
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
26.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33.33⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$216.671 ounce
Orange Cream #1 | Grown by Shadowbox Farms
from Shadowbox Farms
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
Blue City Diesel #5 | Grown by Shadowbox Farms
from Shadowbox Farms
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
Animal Punch | Grown by Dank Brothers
from Dank Brothers
24.47%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Animal Punch
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$26.67⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$170.831 ounce
Kimbo Kush | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
19.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$31 gram
$31 gram
$10.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$62.51 ounce
Blue Magoo | Grown by Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
18.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Select | 1:9 Montel Elite 1g Dabbable
from Montel By Select
8.2%
THC
68.9%
CBD
1:9
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Select | 1:1 Montel Elite 1g Dabbable
from Montel By Select
43.6%
THC
46.3%
CBD
1:1
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Southern Belle 1g Live Resin
from White Label Extracts
64.29%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
White Label Extracts | South Fork Kush 1g Live Resin
from White Label Extracts
75.42%
THC
0.14%
CBD
South Fork Kush
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Decibel Louds | Underdawg 1g Twax Joint
from Decibel Farms
208mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Underdawg
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Stash RSO | 1:1 Indica 9lb Hammer | 1g
from Stash
402mg
THC
401mg
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Sol Cultivations | Banana Mint 1g Kief
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
456.46mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Banana Mint
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled Extracts | OG 1g Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
66.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled Extracts | Dream Queen 1g Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
68.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled Extracts | Thez 1g Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
65.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Thez
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled Extracts | Samoa 1g Diamonds
from Bobsled Extracts
66.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Stash RSO | Sativa SPK | 1g
from Stash
666mg
THC
4.66mg
CBD
SPK
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
Cannabis Nation | Memory Loss 1g Live Resin
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
66.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
Decible Louds | Mickey Kush 1g Twax Joint
from Decible Louds
336.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mickey Kush
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Urban Pharms | Super Sour OG Kush 1g Sugar Wax
from Urban Pharms
61.42%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Super Sour OG Kush
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Stash RSO | Indica | Black Dog 1g
from Stash
669mg
THC
9.22mg
CBD
Black Dog
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
Stash RSO | Hybrid | Black Diamond 1g
from Stash
73.22%
THC
2.59%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
CBDiscovery | Everest OG 1g Live Resin
from CBDiscovery
57.99%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Everest OG
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
CBDiscovery | Northern Wreck 1g Live Resin
from CBDiscovery
63.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
CBDiscovery | Magic Melon 1g Live Resin
from CBDiscovery
62.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$16.251 gram
$16.251 gram
