eusdrib on August 31, 2019

Big John is a great budtender! So helpful and very knowledgeable! John made a suggestion for my husband. It was just what my husband needed! Perfect pick! Thank you for not pushing what you want to sell and sell me what I need. I really like that I can order online and have everything ready when I come in. I will be back and recommend you to everyone. So nice that you are open later in evening. Wishing you would carry CBD capsules. Thank you 😀