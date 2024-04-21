Cannabist - Tempe (Med)
dispensary
Medical

TempeArizona
1944.1 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIRED
About this dispensary

Cannabist Tempe is both a State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary and Adult Use Facility. When you step foot into a Cannabist dispensary, you can expect an uncomplicated shopping experience, even if you aren’t sure where to start. Let yourself explore and take it all in at your own pace. We’re here if you have any questions, and you can be sure we want you to ask questions. Our day is complete when we are able to help a medical patient or recreational customer find their perfect cannabis match, whether it’s your first time or you can rattle off strain names in your sleep. Trust us. We hope you love shopping with us so much, you’ll keep coming back, because now you’re part of the Cannabist family.

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 5347
520 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
License 000000097DCGK00454998
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalDeliveryMedical delivery

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Cannabist - Tempe (Med)

1576 Reviews of Cannabist - Tempe (Med)

4.5
Quality
4.7
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
