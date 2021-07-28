Shop all dispensaries in Tempe, AZ
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Tempe, AZ for medicinal and recreational use. The state passed full legalization on Nov. 3, 2020.
Yes, you can order weed online in Tempe at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at a local dispensary.
- Yes, visitors from out-of-state can order weed in Tempe, AZ as long as they are age 21 years or older with a valid form of identification.
The only place you can buy legal medical marijuana in Tempe is at a medical marijuana dispensary.
The only place you can buy legal weed for recreational use in Tempe is at a recreational dispensary.
- According to Leafly.com, there are 16 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Tempe, AZ.
- According to Leafly.com, there are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries in Tempe, AZ.