Family Tree Delivery is the best! By far the most consistent collective I have ever dealt with! Deliveries are always on time; product is always top notch, and the staff is always accommodating. The customer service was the first thing that attracted me. You can expect to be treated like 'family' (just as the name implies) by the staff. Both the receptionist and driver are ALWAYS very friendly, helpful and professional. It is super refreshing to deal with staff that is CONSISTENTLY on point and accommodating. Of course, this isn't the only thing that makes Family Tree great. Their flower, concentrates and edibles are always of the highest quality. No matter your strain, you can be guaranteed that it was well grown and well kept (not dry, odorless and stale like you will get at many other dispensaries). Long live Family Tree!