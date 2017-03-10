jfur on October 4, 2019

I used to go to Puddletown, until they sold out.... So I had to go back to Cannabliss on Powell Blvd. I had been into the store about a year or two ago and it was absolutely horrid, the little boy who tried to help me was too busy laughing with the other child like 'budtender' to tell me about any of the stuff i wanted to possibly purchase.. Very frustrating. So fast forward to two weeks ago a friend talked me into going and as soon as I walked in I was pleasantly surprised! The woman that helped me, Nicole, is awesome.. She made me so relaxed and was very personable she was happy to serve me and tell me everything she knew about any and all the strains i wanted to see and they had tons of stuff and everything on the menu was there, I would recommend you try it... Its better then it was a few years ago.. Good job guys!