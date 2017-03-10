J1900P
Love this shop. Come in all the time. One small complaint: the Leafly site advertises 20% off all burk brothers flower, with no other information. I purchased an ounce today and was not given the 20% discount for burk brothers. Was told that doesn’t apply to ounces. Drove all the way from Tigard to Blvd for the deal. Budtender was nice enough to give me 10% off for the confusion, which I greatly appreciated. Just please clarify on the advertisement so people don’t feel baited and switched...