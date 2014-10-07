sprucebammer on January 16, 2019

This is the closest dispensary to my apartment. The quality of the $75/oz flower isn't amazing or anything, but I don't think too many places allow the option to mix 'n' match strains with quite as many options as this, which makes the pricing seem pretty good to me. Would still be really cool if it were the full menu instead. I'll have to try the $99/oz and see if it's really any better. Cartridge selection is usually pretty good as well; you can easily get a full gram cart of some tasty & powerful 90% THC (or higher) distillate for $36 before tax. Most places I've been seem to charge at least $40 for a gram cartridge before tax unless running a deal of some sort. You also get a bit of a discount if you get at least two types of extract, including carts. The staff can be a bit clueless and sometimes snippy, but I guess we all can. Still thought I should note that this is not a totally uncommon experience here.