apocalypsepatty
4.4
10 reviews
Been a customer since opening, and the last few months have seen a definite backslide. Limited flower choises, Leafly menu is out of date, and long wait times just to walk out empty handed...
This place has gone WAYYY downhill in the past several months. Frequently long waits and all my favorite people are gone. I dab a lot and they haven't been restocking their selections. Last three visits I've left empty handed. I am a regular who will be looking for a new spot to purchase my cannabis
quality is okay. price is okay. location is convenient. employees can be rushed and irritated and not helpful. more than a few times. also sometimes workers don't wear gloves or use chop sticks when touching the flower and use bare hands. some employees are nice others really seem to not like customer service, or have a passion for cannabis.
I went in for some flower after checking their online menu. Once I went in and asked for the strain they let me know they were out of that. I then asked for a menu and then the budtender told me they’re out of most of the items on there. It takes me a second to shop and decide on what I’d like, however I felt rushed at this shop. I did not purchase anything and will not be coming back.
Yoooo I love this place and benj is a dope bud tender!!
great location Chris helped me find the perfect strain
Worth a visit. Great selection, knowledgeable and friendly staff that made the experience a pleasure.
Love the energy in here. Everyone is super friendly, especially Fy. Such a cute shop plus the pot smells and looks amazing!
Please keep the $50 OZ tier at this location! Love ya so much thanks byeee!
This is the closest dispensary to my apartment. The quality of the $75/oz flower isn't amazing or anything, but I don't think too many places allow the option to mix 'n' match strains with quite as many options as this, which makes the pricing seem pretty good to me. Would still be really cool if it were the full menu instead. I'll have to try the $99/oz and see if it's really any better. Cartridge selection is usually pretty good as well; you can easily get a full gram cart of some tasty & powerful 90% THC (or higher) distillate for $36 before tax. Most places I've been seem to charge at least $40 for a gram cartridge before tax unless running a deal of some sort. You also get a bit of a discount if you get at least two types of extract, including carts. The staff can be a bit clueless and sometimes snippy, but I guess we all can. Still thought I should note that this is not a totally uncommon experience here.