Luckyone3
By far one of my favorite experiences, during a recent 3 day trip. Friendly and personable staff, very helpful for a first timer.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
By far one of my favorite experiences, during a recent 3 day trip. Friendly and personable staff, very helpful for a first timer.
Hands down some of the best smoke in town. Friendly bud tenders and killer prices! Can’t go wrong with the $15 eighth!
We love this dispensary. It is our favorite by far; we will actually drive from Frisco to Trinidad to visit our favorite cannabis establishment. The products are amazing and the staff/management is second to none. Our favorite oil is the Pura Elements Vape Cartridges. We love love love this product. It is smooth and tasty; better get yours soon or it will sell out the next time we are in town.... ;o) I also love Namaste Bitters and Holy Anointing Oil. They are my must haves for total relaxation and skin/joint care regime respectively. As a total bonus, CannaCity has wonderful cannabis related jewelry, novelty items and goodies. Being a jewelry lover myself, I indulged in a silver cannabis leaf necklace that is dainty enough to wear every day in support of your passion, but it does not scream "POT HEAD" in any way. My husband is master of the kitchen and enjoys the hand made potholders and wine bottle wraps. Where ever you are in Colorado, you must take a trip to this dipensary. You won't be disappointed!!! Thanks, CannaCity and Ryan!! You guys are THE best!!!
Gray prices good service
Great prices and great products!
I am from out of state and I have stopped here a few times so far. Great quality and probably some of the best prices in the state. (prices include tax so there's no surprises) It's a quiet, clean, no-frills atmosphere and the staff have always been wonderful. If I could give this place 1000 stars I would!
Great prices on flower and pre rolls. Great service and people
Great buds, great bud tenders. Chip rocks it!
Love this place good product
Shaina was very helpful and nice during our visit. The prices were good. We got pre-rolled joints and they smoked very nicely.
Thanks for your review! We're happy to here that you enjoyed your joints! Come in anytime!