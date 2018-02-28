kellycsachs on December 4, 2018

We love this dispensary. It is our favorite by far; we will actually drive from Frisco to Trinidad to visit our favorite cannabis establishment. The products are amazing and the staff/management is second to none. Our favorite oil is the Pura Elements Vape Cartridges. We love love love this product. It is smooth and tasty; better get yours soon or it will sell out the next time we are in town.... ;o) I also love Namaste Bitters and Holy Anointing Oil. They are my must haves for total relaxation and skin/joint care regime respectively. As a total bonus, CannaCity has wonderful cannabis related jewelry, novelty items and goodies. Being a jewelry lover myself, I indulged in a silver cannabis leaf necklace that is dainty enough to wear every day in support of your passion, but it does not scream "POT HEAD" in any way. My husband is master of the kitchen and enjoys the hand made potholders and wine bottle wraps. Where ever you are in Colorado, you must take a trip to this dipensary. You won't be disappointed!!! Thanks, CannaCity and Ryan!! You guys are THE best!!!