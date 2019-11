novinski on March 18, 2019

Wish I could give 0 stars....So I haven't even been in the store yet and have decided this place is horrible at customer service. I was looking for something in town with products I liked for St. Patrick's Day(I don't like drinking).. I found this place on the Leafly app and decided to go since I had a little extra time. They're hours stated open until 10pm for Sunday. I arrived 5 minutes after 7pm with high hopes and the place was completely shut down, dark inside, no employees.. I ended up not being able to have enough time to stop anywhere else so I was SOL for the night. Then I call this morning to check if they're open 5 minutes after their opening time because even though I was a little upset last night I still wanted to check it out... well someone picks up and hangs up immediately doesn't say a word. What?? I called again and the call went to voicemail after ringing for 10 seconds. I then decided to call Mad Men Corprate Customer Service, it didn't even ring, went straight to voicemail. Safe to say I will not be visiting this location or ANY other Mad Men loaction in the whole of their company. This company obviously doesn't care about customer service and being reliable for the customer. (I will be making sure to post this review on other sites as well)