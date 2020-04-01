84 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
$20 1/8 oz specials and OZ specials for $100-120.
Valid 3/28/2020 – 5/1/2020
Trap Queen smalls and Zkittles $20 per 1/8 oz and $40 quarters 1 Ounce specials ranging from $100 -$150
$20 1/8 oz specials and OZ specials for $100-120.
Valid 3/28/2020 – 5/1/2020
Trap Queen smalls and Zkittles $20 per 1/8 oz and $40 quarters 1 Ounce specials ranging from $100 -$150
Staff picks
Banana Wedding Cake
from Finest Kind Medicinals
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Viper cookies FROSTING
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
All Products
Crater Lake
from Other Side Caregivers
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Crater Lake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Coffee Cake
from The Honey Comb farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Coffee cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
B CUBE
from The Honey Comb farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
B cube
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Milk
from Other Side Caregivers
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Critical milk
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Daily Driver
from The Honey Comb farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Daily driver
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Agent Orange
from Other Side Caregivers
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG KUSH
from The Honey Comb farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue MOB
from Other Side Caregivers
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue MOB
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Cripple
from CannaMax
18%
THC
1%
CBD
blue cripple
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from CannaMax
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cheese Quake
from CannaMax
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Doc Holidaz
from CannaMax
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Doc Holliday
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Opium
from The Herb Co.
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Opium
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kim
from The Herb Co.
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Bubba Kim
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Huckleberry
from Other Side Caregivers
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Oregon Huckleberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huckleberry Meringue
from Other Side Caregivers
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Huckleberry Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OGKB x 4DD
from The Humble Family Farm
22%
THC
1%
CBD
OGKB x 4DD
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Bluberry
from North Star Farms
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The American Pearl
from North Star Farms
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Salmon River
from The Herb Co.
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from The Herb Co.
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grape
from Humble Family farm
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Dolato
from The Herb Co.
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Green Fellas
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Greenfellas
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Grad Daddy Purps
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies -n- Cream
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Wedding
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Alien wedding cake
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Puch
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lemonaid
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Cherry Limeade
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MOB
from Vargas Farms
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Mother of Berries
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chem D Butter
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Chem D Crystal shards
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Dolato Diamonds
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Viper Cookies Butter
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Viper cookies
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Blue Glue
from Panacea Cannabis
32%
THC
2%
CBD
Blue Glue
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
123