FatBoy207 on February 9, 2020

This store was recommended to me by a good friend and as always, he never steers me wrong! Upon entry you recognize the chill atmosphere and then behind the counter someone who is super knowledgeable about all the products. Eric takes the time to discuss each kind of flower and points you in the right direction of what you are looking for. My only gripe would just be to ask that when handling flower, just remember to use a new pair of gloves with each customer. Definitely will visit again! P.s. Flower is definitely top quality!!!