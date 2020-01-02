Kaleb323
Very chill atmosphere with a cool owner, was knowledgeable and friendly. Had pretty dank bud too but the dabs is where it’s at here
4.9
10 reviews
Awesome visit wanted to show me all the flower. Loved the coffee it was excellent choice.
Thank you so much, it was nice meeting you.- MAX
he was very nice show me all the flower and talk about each one
Glad to have met you and look forward to your next visit. -MAX
This store was recommended to me by a good friend and as always, he never steers me wrong! Upon entry you recognize the chill atmosphere and then behind the counter someone who is super knowledgeable about all the products. Eric takes the time to discuss each kind of flower and points you in the right direction of what you are looking for. My only gripe would just be to ask that when handling flower, just remember to use a new pair of gloves with each customer. Definitely will visit again! P.s. Flower is definitely top quality!!!
Thanks so much for taking time for this great review!! I look forward to seeing you at the shop again soon. -Max
Friendly jovial service & local products.
Awesome!! so glad to have you as mu customer. -MAX
The 1st step in the front door is so welcoming. Love the atmosphere. So relaxing. Very knowledgeable about all the products. I enjoy the wide variety of items available. I will return for many more purchases to try a variety of many. The value and quality are garanteed to want you to return. KEEP SMILING MAXX.... Thanks for your store.
Many thanks for your kind words. -MAX
Great products & super friendly. Love this place, spent a bunch on my first visit but it was a great value & more than worth my money. Definitely come here! CBD products were especially some of the best I’ve had (others don’t work as well) & the THC products were amazing too!
Thank you for stopping in and taking time to write us this great review!! -MAX
Top quality flower and knowledgeable staff. Clean atmosphere more variety then Anyone in the locally area with quality to match!
We appreciate it!! Looking forward to your next visit. -MAX
Good dabs
Many thanks!! -MAX
Awesome atmosphere and top notch products! I was able to buy the best medicine for my needs, because Eric took the time to chat with me and pointed me in the right direction.
Looking forward to seeing you again very soon!! -MAX