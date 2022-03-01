CannaMed Durant
CannaMed Durant
All new patients will receive 10% off the total purchase! If you bring in a new patient with a medcard you both receive a FREE gram or Preroll of Hicksford Farms Elite Medicine! Refer a patient to either location and you get a $10 off CANNACASH!
Hey CannaFam, This menu is brand new and still being updated with all of CannaMed Durant's current inventory. We have many Full Spectrum and Distillate cartridge options Full Spectrum & Distillate Edible Options & MORE
TWOFER TWOSDAY Buy 2 Oz and get the next Oz for a penny! The sweet and floral Tropicanna Cherry is only $25/Eighth OTD! Our fan favorite Super Lemon Haze is just $20/Eighth OTD! Bring in a new paient & you both receive a FREE gram of Hicksford Farms!
CANNAMED DURANT WEEKEND DEALS Peanut Butter Breath, Gorilla Cookies Purp, & Animal Mints BX $200/Oz OTD White Widow, Skywalker OG, & Acai 11 just $160/Oz OTD ALL Prerolls 2 for $5 (of the same strain) 20% Off Edibles HF Premium Smalls $130/OZ OTD