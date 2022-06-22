You guys had both the best quality flower and the most legitimate booth at the Cannabis Carnival by far! Much love and respect to Hicksford Farms, thank you guys for your dedication to the craft, and the integrity and pride shown in your cannabis! I've been a Hicksford fan and consumer for awhile now, but last night you guys impressed me once again. Thanks! 🤘
As a patient if you have questions or just genuine curiosity about the types of products and effects you are looking for this is the place. They dont just give generic advice, they listen and guide you to the right everything. They are also more than willing to share knowledge about anything you could want to know.
