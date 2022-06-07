Deals
All new patients will receive 10% off the total purchase! If you bring in a new patient with a medcard you both receive a FREE gram or Preroll of Hicksford Farms Elite Medicine! Refer a patient to either location and you get a $10 off CANNACASH!
For every $50 dollars (before tax) that you spend in our shop you get 1 gram of flower for .01! Applies to anything in the shop $50= 1gram $100=2grams $150=3grams and so on 20% off all topicals Every $50 Spent = 1g of Flower or 1 Preroll for $0.01
Buy any two FULL PRICED items and get the third for just a PENNY Applies to everything in the store. Premium Smalls Oz just $100 OTD Flower, Cartridges, Edibles, Topicals and Tinctures all apply! While Supplies Last***
20% off of ALL EDIBLES, that also includes our new lineup of Edibles that lasted through the crazy weekend!
O.T.D taxes are included in price. Mondays only
15% off ALL Concentrates ALL Full Spectrum Cartridges $45/G OTD Our triple-infused boomsticks are just $15 today
O.T.D= price includes tax. **While Supplies Last**=first come first get, until sold out.
