i........t
February 21, 2022
Thank you Cannaplug you guys are amazing people awesome prices and product I cannot thank you enough for delivery I can’t wait to see you again
Welcome to Cannaplug Delivery! We are a Husband and wife business that try to bring the best meds at the best prices to our patients. All our products our single source from us and satisfaction is 100% guaranteed..if your looking for Craft Cannabis and Concentrates at competitive prices look no further we got you and if there's something you want they we don't have on the Menu let us know and we'll get it.. Thanks CannaPlug