Best delivery service and rates I've experienced in years. Highly rated. A+ clear cut customer care. Supremely prime products. The caviar of the cannabis world, seriously solid flower and concentrates. I cannot recommend them enough. I really feel valued as a customer here. I don't just feel another number to them. Cannaplug has made my life so much easier with their delivery service allowing me to access meds even when I don't have a vehicle. I appreciate their willingness to communicate about strains in their listings, giving me more peace of mind about the strains I purchase. I have to be careful and when I can't find good info I'd rather skip it then make a bad decision. Thanks to the clear listings I've been able to stay informed and get more options! Stay Awesome, Cannaplug!

