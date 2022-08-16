12 Reviews of Cannaplug Delivery
r........8
August 16, 2022
Verified Shopper
I've placed 2 orders with Cannaplug Delivery and have been extremely pleased with the quality of goods, the fast delivery, and great customer service. I've used a number of caregiver dispensaries in our state that I like very much and I'm adding Cannaplug to that list. I bought some bud yesterday that was great but just didn't hit my nose right (I'd almost rather smell it than smoke it, yes I'm weird haha), and Katie thoughtfully and quickly swapped that out for another strain today. I highly recommend this business!
c........8
July 30, 2022
Verified Shopper
Placed my first order today. The selection was great, prices low. Upon arrival the delivery person apologized for the late arrival, super friendly. The concentrates I purchased are awesome, love the potency and taste
A........4
July 4, 2022
Verified Shopper
Can't recommend enough. Great prices for great product. Never have an issue ordering. 11/10
l........3
April 13, 2022
Verified Shopper
Their service is friendly and fast. Their prices are awesome and their product is so amazing !
a........1
March 25, 2022
Today was the very first time ordering from cannaplug delivery, and let me tell u Katie is awesome!! Very friendly, courteous, and professional, and the best prices around, and the quality of there product is the best my husband has ever had!! We will be doing all our ordering from cannaplug from here on out!!! Thank you very much!
E........7
March 19, 2022
Thank you! This was such a wonderful experience! I will be a repeat customer for years! My first time ordering and they gave me a ton of extra goodies not to mention the delivery service is not only convenient but only charging such a small delivery fee with the cost of gas it’s so nice to know that they care more about customers and quality service and product. Than making extra for their services just because they can.
A........9
March 10, 2022
Verified Shopper
Best delivery service and rates I've experienced in years. Highly rated. A+ clear cut customer care. Supremely prime products. The caviar of the cannabis world, seriously solid flower and concentrates. I cannot recommend them enough. I really feel valued as a customer here. I don't just feel another number to them. Cannaplug has made my life so much easier with their delivery service allowing me to access meds even when I don't have a vehicle. I appreciate their willingness to communicate about strains in their listings, giving me more peace of mind about the strains I purchase. I have to be careful and when I can't find good info I'd rather skip it then make a bad decision. Thanks to the clear listings I've been able to stay informed and get more options! Stay Awesome, Cannaplug!
k........3
March 4, 2022
Verified Shopper
As ALWAYS, the BEST products for the VERY BEST prices!!!
i........t
February 21, 2022
Thank you Cannaplug you guys are amazing people awesome prices and product I cannot thank you enough for delivery I can’t wait to see you again
c........2
February 11, 2022
Amazing product & great customer service, 100% recommended!!
R........7
February 10, 2022
I'm so thankful they deliver. I'm very impressed by their courtesy, how knowledgeable they are, and their products are fantastic. Prices are very reasonable. I would highly recommend giving them a call.
J........s
February 5, 2022
Verified Shopper
Very professional, great quality.super fast delivery and everything I ordered was weighed over..very Happy with my experience and will definitely be back..