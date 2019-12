BarbaraSofia7 on September 18, 2019

I've been to most of the shops around the Berkshires and have fallen in love with this one! Not only is it conveniently located down the street from my house but the products are excellent and customer service is excellent as well! I would like to thank Ryan for such great customer service and explaining the different products and answering all my questions in a comfortable professional manner! You can tell how properly trained each and every employee is! I'm always leaving feeling comfortable, happy and welcomed(: Thanks Canna for an awesome experience in this little town!