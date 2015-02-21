natalet
Great smoke at super reasonable prices
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Great smoke at super reasonable prices
This store is one of the best medical non recreational dispensary, They are for the people not the movie, you can see that they really care!
Love this place, Staff are great. I've been in atleast 6 times, every strain is a 10 out of 10, worth every penny.
Great place & prices! I've been in here quite a few times now & they always are so nice & friendly! Def be coming back!
Awesome place awesome environment love the staff totally know what you're doing great job guys keep up the great work
Great service and equally as good product.
Best in the West! I AM MR. 420! The 420th Client, So instead of a Free J, I got a phantom vaporizer Free!!!!! When you leave you cant wait to come back. Great Deals, Clean, Well lit shop. Family Owned and Proud of it. Come to 148th and sandy before wasting your time any where else. TRUST ME - COLT.45
Great staff environment is very welcoming. Nice selection of product. Must stop by and try the HBO concentrate. The Girl Scout cookie bho is delicious.
Great customer service and very helpful. The gentleman that helped me answered all my questions and. I learned some much from just talking to him in the short time I was in the establishment
cool