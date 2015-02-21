colt.45 on August 22, 2015

Best in the West! I AM MR. 420! The 420th Client, So instead of a Free J, I got a phantom vaporizer Free!!!!! When you leave you cant wait to come back. Great Deals, Clean, Well lit shop. Family Owned and Proud of it. Come to 148th and sandy before wasting your time any where else. TRUST ME - COLT.45