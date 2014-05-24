EnvyVibes on August 11, 2019

Since the moment we walked in, everyone was friendly and it was clean. The kind lady who helped us was patient and answered questions. I am not an avid user and much of my knowledge came from when my father used cannabis as treatment when he fought brain cancer/lymphoma. I carried a caretaker card and struggled with what to buy because I was uncomfortable with the unknown. Some dispensary personnel are all about the profit and think you're there because you are a "pothead" looking for a high; therefore treat you like they're herding cattle (very transactional). This dispensary had great prices, good people & quality all around.