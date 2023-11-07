About this dispensary
Canndy Club
Elevate your shopping experience by using our shiny new app - we promise you’ll love it! When you register, you join our super-secret Canndy Club. As a member, you get access to: - Live order tracking & editing - Loyalty points which you can redeem with your next purchase - Earning from referrals - recommend Canndy to a friend and get 30% off your next purchase! Check us out on App Store and Google Store for higher experience
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 32
License C9-0000671-LIC
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedrecreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
Photos of Canndy Club
Show all photos