akaboondock on June 30, 2019

By far the most over priced bud out of all 15 or so local caregivers. Staff is very nice. The waiting room has a weird atmosphere. But really, the prices at this place are EGREGIOUS. There are other places around that sell pretty much the same quality buds for close to 10 dollars less than Canuvo charges. The higher end strains like Pure Afghan that cost a bit more (around 36 per 1/8 last I was there) is "good"......but when you are spending 36 on 1/8, it better be incredibly good, considering that is close to double the amount of a normal 1/8........but its not "incredible", its just good. Dont go here unless you dont care about pricing.