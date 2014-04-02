Zoe21
Love,love,love Canuvo for the knowledgeable friendly staff, the vast selection of medicinal products. Fun to shop the special calendars to get great deals and even more exciting to earn FREE goodies with the loyalty points programs !!
4.4
10 reviews
I've been going here for close to a year now. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, the owner was very kind to me the two times I met her, and and I like that they try supporting other local businesses/charities. I like their hours and that patients have the option to order online and pick up. Their product always does what I need it to. Love it!
By far, the best cannabis in Maine or anywhere nearby. They have proof of lab testing so everything is safe. Love the staff -- wicked smart and inviting! My only complaint is I drive over an hour to get there. But it's worth it!
Majority of the staff is nice but the owner sucks.
Great deals!
By far the most over priced bud out of all 15 or so local caregivers. Staff is very nice. The waiting room has a weird atmosphere. But really, the prices at this place are EGREGIOUS. There are other places around that sell pretty much the same quality buds for close to 10 dollars less than Canuvo charges. The higher end strains like Pure Afghan that cost a bit more (around 36 per 1/8 last I was there) is "good"......but when you are spending 36 on 1/8, it better be incredibly good, considering that is close to double the amount of a normal 1/8........but its not "incredible", its just good. Dont go here unless you dont care about pricing.
Absolutely the best staff and choices for the things I enjoy. Thank you for always being patient and explaining different strains
Amazing budtenders, and atmospheric experience! quality products, reasonably prices with and ever-changing customer based menu!
Love this place. Everyone is super nice and helpful. Everybody is so nice that I’ve seriously spent 45 minutes there just talking to people. Good selection, pick-up option, online ordering, etc.
Very helpful and professional... Nice products