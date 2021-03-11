Cape Cod Cannabis dispensary in Wellfleet, MA is opening on April 9, 2021. Conveniently located in a shopping plaza along the State Highway Route 6 we offer plenty of designated and municipal parking and a wide variety of premium marijuana products and other brand merchandise. Our product assortment includes flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, and smoking accessories. The store’s knowledgeable and friendly staff will ensure that you have a pleasant and informed shopping experience. A parking attendant and our security staff ensure convenient and safe parking in our designated spaces during the store’s operating hours.