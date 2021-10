The place looks to 9's..a marketing dream.. There is something very serene about the atmosphere.. That makes you feel like an important guest.. But what struck me the most was the friendliness.. It's genuine.. Not rehearsed like from a script.. They talk to like you're an old friend.. They are extremely knowledgeable in all their products.. And never push anything on you.. But rather introduce you to new products While explaining the difference.. I feel I get an education.. And I have been in many shops.. this is not just another shop.. They make you feel special.. They know what they're talking about.. They have a great system... And quality products above all the rest.. This is a little treasure amongst the dunes...glad I came upon it..