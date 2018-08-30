Follow
Capital City Care (Closed for Repairs)
202-670-4420
New Patient Special
Valid 4/6/2018
Get a FREE 1g (selected strains) w/ your first purchase of $50+. Limit 1. Must be redeemed during your first visit to Capital City Care. $50 after all other offers, discounts, or coupons. Visit dispensary for strain selection.
All Products
Aghan
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Chemdawg
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Casper OG
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookie Drizzle CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
19%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Sensi Star
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Sensi Star
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$56⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fauxsido
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
G.S.C.
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
G-13
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Glueberry OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlox CBD
from Unknown Brand
9.8%
THC
8.9%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hazmat OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kashmir Black
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
0%
CBD
$753.7 g
In-store only
Kryptonite CBD
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
15%
CBD
Kryptonite
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Affie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG LA Affie
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Loud Mouth
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Malawi Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$59⅛ oz
In-store only
N. Y. Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Sorbet
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Polynesian Thin Mint
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Grapes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Space Face
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Triple Cherry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Diesel
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Strawnana Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Space Monkey/Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
80.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Greenhead Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
65.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Animal Cookies/Ghost Train Haze Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
123