Bikepatty on August 3, 2018

I've always been pro-medical MJ, and was ready to try it when I started having issues with chronic pain and nausea related to some women's issues. I'm 49 and saw my doctor of 17 years for a referral. She was one of the first doctors in DC to refer patients, but I had never discussed it with her before 2017. I visited for Capital City Care for the first time just to talk about options and look around, but not make a purchase. I found out that you can ask for what you need by the symptom and see the percentage of THC so you know how strong the effect could be; this information is so helpful, because maybe you want to be free of pain or nausea, but don't necessarily want to be spaced out (which is why I avoid pharmaceuticals). The nice folks down at Capital City Care, especially Antoine and Melissa, are very knowledgeable about the product. They take time to listen to patients and will look up information about the product if they don't already know the answer to your question. They even offered me a sample of 11 % CBD/1 % THC for nausea, which I tried and did not like at first, but after trying again a week later, found that it works very well. The whole staff is wonderful, from the security guys to the staff I did not name. The place is clean and secure, with a wall of product in little drawers, just like an old apothecary. Their promotions are great, too, like BOGO and free little apothecary jars with purchase. The neighborhood is a little sketchy, but there are usually police on the corner, so not to worry. I have never visited any other dispensaries, but for me, Capital City Care is #1!