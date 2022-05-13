I was in there the other day, I haven’t been in a while because I was having extremely averse effects after smoking. However I spoke with a lovely girl (Harper, I believe?) and she counseled me into trying a strain based on the effects of the strain, which she knew off hand, but also with consideration of any budget restrictions I may have. It was a delightful experience and she helped me find a strain that I can smoke and not have an issue with afterwards! I’m extremely happy with the service and will have this as my flagship store.