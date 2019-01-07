Fresh4862 on August 22, 2019

Similar to others I was greeted by a locked door with no instruction. I waited a few minutes and then an older guy opened the door and signaled for me to come in. I looked up at the board for the thc% and based my purchases on that. Like others - the percentages on the board are SIGNIFICANTLY higher and exaggerated. I got four carts - the lowest thc percentage listed on the board was 74%. The highest thc % was 60%!!! The other 3 were low 50’s. The main reason I went here was for the high percentage/quality carts. This was my first and last visit to carolines. Small, cramped inside, employee scanned and bagged wrong item so I had to get that fixed, when asking for recommendations from the employee he was basically useless. Buds - like everyone else said - trimmed in a way that favors the dispensary. Several gross trimming pieces thrown in. Strain stated it was from 5/19 so obviously crispy and stale. Overall I was just really disappointed. When you pay as much as you do you expect care and quality. Ultimately- posting deceiving thc percentages that were WAY off says a lot about the business in my opinion. The reason you come to a dispensary is to find the quality and care you pay for. This was absolutely a first and last.