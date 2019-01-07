B.bourque
Very friendly and casual, highly recommend blissful wizard
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.8
10 reviews
Very friendly and casual, highly recommend blissful wizard
Very friendly staff, great selection! Love purchasing from them :)
Loose , badly trimmed flower. Very weak potency. Don’t waste your time and money coming here.
False advertising, thc content on the label of my product was 3% lower than advertised on the chalkboards. Edibles are weak and overpriced, even compared to other price gouging MA dispensaries. My overpriced 8th was half a gram short. Really wanted this place to be good because horrible NIMBY scumbags are keeping dispensaries out of my area. Another disappointing MA dispensary.
Awesome spot - highly recommend for flower varieties and high quality strains. Super friendly folks, Caroline helped us out and it was quick and easy service. Come during the Pats games - no lines!
It all started with a smile and a welcome. Like going to a friends place. Everyone is happy the weed is def some of the best bud in Massachusetts. I’m just sayin,,, Mother of Grape 🍇 is really nice! Lemon 🍋 Ice compliments the balance in my day perfect! Keep up the great work!
Lines move quick, if at all...amazing service, extremely helpful...
Similar to others I was greeted by a locked door with no instruction. I waited a few minutes and then an older guy opened the door and signaled for me to come in. I looked up at the board for the thc% and based my purchases on that. Like others - the percentages on the board are SIGNIFICANTLY higher and exaggerated. I got four carts - the lowest thc percentage listed on the board was 74%. The highest thc % was 60%!!! The other 3 were low 50’s. The main reason I went here was for the high percentage/quality carts. This was my first and last visit to carolines. Small, cramped inside, employee scanned and bagged wrong item so I had to get that fixed, when asking for recommendations from the employee he was basically useless. Buds - like everyone else said - trimmed in a way that favors the dispensary. Several gross trimming pieces thrown in. Strain stated it was from 5/19 so obviously crispy and stale. Overall I was just really disappointed. When you pay as much as you do you expect care and quality. Ultimately- posting deceiving thc percentages that were WAY off says a lot about the business in my opinion. The reason you come to a dispensary is to find the quality and care you pay for. This was absolutely a first and last.
great place good people, a tad small and you should know what you want before you arrive to keep the line moving but definitely quality product will continue to buy.
after several times going to carolines i have found they misrepresent there product by showing you clear vials with nice big well trimmed bud then sell small loose untrimmed bud we need to be able to see what we are buying or the sample must represent the actual weed sold.the % of thc on the menu often are not correct.